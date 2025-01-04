Man killed, woman hurt after SEPTA bus hit them at Philly intersection

A SEPTA bus struck a man and a woman in Center City on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash happened at the intersection of Front Street and Washington Avenue in the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia just after 7 p.m., SEPTA officials said.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, officials explained. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.