SEPTA

Man killed, woman hurt after SEPTA bus hit them at Philly intersection

By Emily Rose Grassi

SEPTA-bus
Getty Images

A SEPTA bus struck a man and a woman in Center City on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

Léelo en español aquí

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The crash happened at the intersection of Front Street and Washington Avenue in the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia just after 7 p.m., SEPTA officials said.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, officials explained. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us