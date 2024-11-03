North Philadelphia

Man killed in rowhome fire in North Philly

Police say a 70-year-old man was killed late Saturday in a house file that happened along the 1600 block of Fontain Street in North Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigation after a 70-year-old man died in a house fire late Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

According to police, the man was found after first responders responded to a fire call at a rowhome along the 1600 block of Fontain Street in North Philadelphia at about 10:43 p.m. on Saturday night.

Fire crews, officials said, were about the extinguish the fire by about 11:08 p.m.

However, according to law enforcement officials, inside the home, fire crews discovered the body of a 70-year-old man inside the residence.

He was pronounced at the scene at about 11:10 p.m., officials said.

Police officials have not yet provided further information on the identify of the individual who was killed, nor they did detail what may have caused the fire.

Officials said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

