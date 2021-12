Police were looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead on the street in North Philadelphia early Saturday.

The driver fled after striking the man near the intersection of Ridge and Cecil B. Moore avenues, police said. Investigators temporarily roped off the intersection, where what appeared to be parts of the vehicle, as well as a shoe, lay on the ground.

Police did not immediately identify the victim. They said witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray sedan.