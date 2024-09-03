Lehigh County

Man killed in Labor Day shooting in Lehigh Co., coroner says

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in an incident that happened on Liberty Street in Allentown on Labor Day, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office says

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Allentown are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday evening in an incident that happened on West Liberty Street.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, 39-year-old Terrence Brunson was killed Monday in a shooting that happened at about 10:39 p.m. on the 500 block of West Liberty Street in Allentown.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the shooting, Brunson was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 11:19 p.m.

The coroner's office did not detail the extent of the injuries that Brunson suffered in this incident. However, officials said that an autopsy is set to be performed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not yet provided details on a motive in this incident and have not said if anyone was apprehended in this incident.

However, the coroner's office said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Driver of stolen car crashes into West Philadelphia rowhome during police pursuit

New Jersey 3 hours ago

Cherry Hill school district begins ban on student cellphone use

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lehigh County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us