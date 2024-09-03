Man killed in Labor Day shooting in Lehigh Co., coroner says

Police in Allentown are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday evening in an incident that happened on West Liberty Street.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, 39-year-old Terrence Brunson was killed Monday in a shooting that happened at about 10:39 p.m. on the 500 block of West Liberty Street in Allentown.

After the shooting, Brunson was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 11:19 p.m.

The coroner's office did not detail the extent of the injuries that Brunson suffered in this incident. However, officials said that an autopsy is set to be performed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Officials have not yet provided details on a motive in this incident and have not said if anyone was apprehended in this incident.

However, the coroner's office said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.