Delaware

Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Del. State Police looking for witnesses with information

By Emily Rose Grassi

Getty Images

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware in the early morning hours of Saturday, police said.

Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them with any information they may have.

The crash happened just after midnight on Christiana Road near South Brownleaf Road and the South Gerald Drive intersection, according to police.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Christiana Road when the man walked out into the lanes near the intersection, police said. The driver fled the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials. He was 49-years-old.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet as officials contact his family.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 31 mins ago

Baby boy stabbed in Rittenhouse Square on Saturday afternoon, according to police

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Ghost bike memorial in Philly's FDR Park honors bicyclist killed by attempted hit-and-run driver

A portion of Christiana Road where the crash happened was shut down for about three hours on Saturday morning while investigators worked the scene to gather evidence.

The crash is being investigated by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information, please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio at 302-365-8483.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us