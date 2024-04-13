Man killed in hit-and-run crash, Del. State Police looking for witnesses with information

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Delaware in the early morning hours of Saturday, police said.

Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them with any information they may have.

The crash happened just after midnight on Christiana Road near South Brownleaf Road and the South Gerald Drive intersection, according to police.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on Christiana Road when the man walked out into the lanes near the intersection, police said. The driver fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials. He was 49-years-old.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet as officials contact his family.

A portion of Christiana Road where the crash happened was shut down for about three hours on Saturday morning while investigators worked the scene to gather evidence.

The crash is being investigated by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.

If you witnessed the crash, or have any information, please contact Senior Corporal M. Calio at 302-365-8483.