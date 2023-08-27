Man killed in double shooting on Independence Mall

Philadelphia police are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Saturday night in Center City's Independence Mall.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was killed after he was shot twice on the right side of his torso, in an incident that happened at about 9:06 p.m., along the 100 block of Independence Mall East in Center City.

The man, officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 9:27 p.m.

Later that evening, officials said, a second victim was discovered when a man drove himself to a hospital in the city after suffering a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to police, he told officials he was also injured in this incident.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, police have provided no further information on this shooting.

However, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.