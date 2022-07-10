Man Killed in Chinatown Shooting; Person in Custody

Philadelphia police said a man is dead after being shot in the city's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers found the victim shot in the lower back on the 1000 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 a.m., police said. Medics declared him dead shortly after.

Police said they made an arrest and discovered a gun nearby.

The man is believed to be in his mid-20s, investigators said, but no other identifying information was immediately available.

NBC10 was on scene as investigators focused on a second-floor apartment above a business on Cherry Street. Detectives could be seen through the windows.

As of Sunday morning, there were at least 280 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 4% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.