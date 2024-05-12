‘The Super Bowl of flowers': Florists step it up for the Mother's Day rush

Florists say that Mother's Day is one of their busiest days of the year.

And, at Brava Vita Flowers & Gifts in Washington Township, NJ, that is proving to be true.

"It is the biggest floral holiday of the year," Tina Gentile of Brava Vita Flowers & Gifts told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl. "[It's] the Super Bowl of flowers."

Yet, ask the staff at this South Jersey flower shop and they will tell you they don't mind being busy. Instead, they say that they are happy to help make Mother's Day a little brighter for all the moms out there -- even if it means putting in some extra hours.

“It’s very, very busy. We are here first thing in the morning, we are here late at night. Hundreds and hundreds of arrangements go out this door every day," Monica Neuber, of Brava Vita Flowers & Gifts said. "It's very rewarding."

Gentile agreed.

“The great thing about Mother’s Day is we get to use all colors and all different kinds of flowers," she said.

And, for shoppers, the effort goes a long way. Joe Merichko came by the flower shop for something a little extra special -- flowers for his wife on her first Mother's Day.

"Our daughter turns one on the fourth of July actually," he said. “You don’t really know what to expect and then when it’s in full swing you just really admire the little things like the time she took out to help our daughter, stand, crawl. You know the things that come with being mom."

NBC10 From left to right, Tricia Magill, Monica Neuber, Tina Gentile at Brava Vita Flowers & Gifts in Washington Township, NJ

As he walked through the store recently, Merichko said that he hopes the flowers help make his wife feel "like one of a kind" on her special day.

"Every mother truly deserves the whole world for as much as they all put in," he said.

And, as a mom herself, Gentile said that it is uplifting to know that they are helping other mother's enjoy the day.

“The great thing is that our children all acknowledge that we make other moms happy. So even though, we are exhausted, we take great pride in that and it makes us very happy," she said.

Neuber agreed, noting it would all be worth it as her kids will celebrate her once she gets out of work on Sunday.

“My kids will spoil me so it’s all good. They will be cooking for me when I get home," said Neuber.

And, for all the moms who get flowers on Sunday, the staff at Brava Vita Flowers & Gifts offered a tip: keep them off a windowsill and instead, put them in a cool, dry place. This will help make them last longer.