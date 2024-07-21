Man killed in Aramingo Ave. hit-and-run

A man was killed by being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene of the crash in Philadelphia's Frankford section on Sunday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, a man was pronounced at the scene after he was struck along the 4200 block of Aramingo Avenue at about 6:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials said that the man was believed to be dragged by the vehicle and, as of about 7 a.m., police have not been able to identify the man as his injuries in the incident were very severe.

Also, police have not yet provided information on how this accident occurred nor have they provided a description of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

Yet, police officials said an investigation is ongoing and they plan to provide an update on this incident sometime on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.