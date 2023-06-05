Man killed, another person injured in shooting outside Allentown AutoZone

An investigation is underway after a man was killed while another person was injured during a shooting in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Allentown, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

On Sunday at 3:07 p.m., Edgar Gonzalez, 22, of Allentown, was in the parking lot of the AutoZone on 1871 South 5th Street when a gunman opened fire.

Leer en español aquí.

Gonzalez was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. A second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital after and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

No arrests have been made and officials have not revealed what led to the shooting. Police said there is no physical danger to the community at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or make an anonymous tip through the Allentown Police TIP411 APP.