Man killed a block from his home in Philly's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was killed as he exited a corner store just a block away from his home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of 26th and York Streets at about 9:46 p.m., where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot once in the torso.

Officials said the man, who police have not yet provided identifying information on, died shortly after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

However, law enforcement officials said that investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident that reportedly shows the victim exiting a store at that intersection after purchasing a beverage.

As he stepped out of the store, police said, the video shows that the victim was ambushed by a gunman dressed in all black who fired three shots.

The gunman, police said, can be seen in surveillance video, attempting to fire a fourth time, but the gun seemed to jam and he ran off before police responded to the scene.

The victim, police said, was just a block from his home when he was shot.

Investigators said they found three spent shell casings at the scene, consistent with how the incident unfolded on the video that police have reviewed.

No arrest has been made and no motive has been detailed by police, but, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.