Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a triple shooting at a bar along Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia early Sunday left one man dead and two others injured.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small the shooting happened on the second floor of the Half Moon Lounge along the 4200 block of Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia at about 2:47 a.m.

At that time, he said, officers responding to a report of a shooting at that location were led upstairs to find a 44-year-old man who has been shot several times in his back and abdomen.

The man, Small said, was going "in and out of consciousness" when officers arrived and they took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 3:30 a.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As officers investigated the scene, Small said, they were alerted to a gunshot victim outside, a few blocks away along the 4100 block of Haverford Avenue, who had been shot in the hand.

He said this individual, a 37-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition. An update from police officials on Thursday morning noted that this man is considered a suspect in this incident.

Finally, officials said, a 44-year-old woman was also injured in this shooting. She was listed to be in stable condition at a nearby hospital, officials said.

According to Small, officials believe the incident happened as a result of an altercation while there were about 30 people on the second floor of the bar.

"We know at least 4 shots were fired, we found four spent shell casings on the second floor and it appears there may have been some sort of disturbance or fight," Small told NBC10.

He said that there were beer bottles scattered and furniture turned overturned all across the scene of the shooting.

Finally, Small said that there were multiple surveillance cameras all throughout the bar that, he hopes, will assist officers in their investigation.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.