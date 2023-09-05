Man in wheelchair shot, killed in Grays Ferry

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man, who was in a wheelchair, was killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting at about 10:32 p.m. on Monday to the 3300 block of Wharton Street to find Bryheim Byrd of North Philadelphia, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and leg.

Officials said Byrd was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at 10:32 p.m.

No arrest has yet been made and no weapon has been recovered, but, officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.