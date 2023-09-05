grays ferry

Man in wheelchair shot, killed in Grays Ferry

A 36-year-old man, who was in a wheelchair, was shot in the head on Wharton Street on Monday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia investigate after a man, who used a wheelchair, was shot and killed in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood on Monday night.
Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man, who was in a wheelchair, was killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood on Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting at about 10:32 p.m. on Monday to the 3300 block of Wharton Street to find Bryheim Byrd of North Philadelphia, suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and leg.

Officials said Byrd was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at 10:32 p.m.

No arrest has yet been made and no weapon has been recovered, but, officials said, an investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

