Man Hospitalized After Rescue From Del. Apartment Fire

A fire that ripped through apartments in Wilmington, Delaware early Sunday morning critically injured a man inside, authorities said.

Cellphone video shows large flames shooting through the roof of the apartment building on the 300 block of Mary Street in Wilmington, Delaware. Fire officials said a man was rescued from the flames and hospitalized in critical condition.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Firefighters were met with flames already shooting through the two-story building, that was divided into two apartments, upon their arrival.

Elsmere police officers assisted with the rescue of a 49-year-old man trapped inside a first-floor apartment, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office said. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition with burns and injuries from smoke inhalation.

Two occupants in the second-floor apartment escaped unharmed and are receiving assistance from American Red Cross, fire officials said.

Investigators remained on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause, according to the fire marshal’s office Sunday morning. The fire damage was estimated at $200,000.