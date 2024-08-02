Man found shot to death inside jeep in North Philly, police say

A man was found shot to death inside a jeep in North Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to the 2800 block of North 2nd Street around 3:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man slumped over in the driver seat of a bullet-riddled jeep with the engine still running, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach, leg, and arm. Police took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:18 a.m.

Investigators have not yet revealed his identity.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, police believe the man was initially shot on the 100 block of West Cambria Street, according to Small. He then drove about a block and a half to the 2800 block of North 2nd Street where the vehicle came to rest, Small said.

Small also said the jeep was not registered to the victim. The vehicle’s status did not come up as stolen when police checked, however.

No arrests have been made, police have not released a description of any suspects and no weapons have been recovered.

Police found numerous shell casings as well as private surveillance cameras in the area of the shooting. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call or text the police department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS. All tips can remain anonymous.

As of Thursday night, there were 157 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 37 percent from the same time last year, according to police data.