Man found dead inside his home; Son taken into custody as a person of interest

An investigation is underway in Bucks County after a man was found dead inside a home Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m. the Middletown Township Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive for a report of a deceased man by the victim’s wife, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

When police arrived they said they found the victim in the bathroom.

The DA’s office also noted that the victim’s adult son left the area in his father’s car before police arrived at the home.

The Middletown Township Chief of Police Joseph Bartorilla said a person of interest and the victim were father and son.

The car was found about 100 miles away and the son was located and taken into custody nearby, officials said

At this time officials have not said how the victim died or why his son was taken into custody.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.