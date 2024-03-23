Police in Philadelphia are investigating what they called an "unusual incident" during Saturday afternoon's rain storm.

A man in his late twenties was found dead near an electrical box on the grounds of an old golf course in West Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded to the scene on the 7900 block of City Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., according to officials.

The man who was found was taken to a nearby hospital where they pronounced him dead just before 5 p.m., officials said.

The cause behind this man's death is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.