Man fatally shot in the head while in a parking lot of a mosque in North Philly, police say

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times while headed inside of a Philadelphia mosque, according to the police, Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Germantown Avenue for the report of shots fired, Chief Police Inspector, Scott Small said.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old man lying in a parking lot of a mosque and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including at least once to his head.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:13 p.m., Small said.

"The scene is in the parking lot of a mosque, a place of worship," Small said.

There were 17 spent shell casings found at the scene from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon, according to officials.

Small said police have at least one witness to the homicide and there are multiple surveillance cameras in the area.

In at least one of the camera angles police viewed, Small said you can clearly see the victim walking with another man to the mosque for a prayer service. In the video, the shooter runs up behind the victim and from a few feet away begins firing shots. When the victim falls to the ground, the shooter stands over him and fires more shots, Small said.

"Clearly an execution type homicide," Small said.

The shooter was last seen leaving the parking lot and getting into a dark colored Sedan that possibly has a replacement tire or donut tire on the right front passenger side. The shooter is described as a man wearing all dark clothing.

The person that was with the victim was not hurt in the shooting and is a witness, Small said.

At this time there is no further information from police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.