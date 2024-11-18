Man dressed as postal worker steals packages from Philly apartment, police say

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing packages from a Philadelphia apartment while posing as a postal service worker.

On Oct. 23, 2024, an unidentified man dressed in United States Postal Service clothing, gained entry to an apartment building on the 1400 block of North 15th Street and stole packages from tenants, according to investigators.

Police said the same man also committed other thefts while dressed in the postal service clothing. Police also told NBC10 the suspect does not work for the USPS and was instead posing as an employee.

If you have any information on his identity, please call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).