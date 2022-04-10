Man Dragged Out of Car and Shot by Carjacker in Northeast Philly, Police Say

A man is fighting for his life after he was dragged out of his vehicle by carjackers and then shot in the stomach in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 27-year-old man was inside a 2015 silver Mercedes Benz along the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue at 4:46 a.m. Sunday when four men approached his car.

The men dragged the victim out of the car and one of the suspects then pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was shot once in the stomach. The suspects then stole the man’s car and drove off.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Police said the stolen Mercedes Benz has the license plate number LFD-2466. They have not released a detailed description of the suspects.

If you have any information on the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, please call 911 or Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 215-686-8720.

