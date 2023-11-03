Philadelphia

Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

generic police tape
Getty Images

A man was killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday evening, according to police.

A man in his late twenties was shot multiple times throughout his body just after 7 p.m. on the 300 block of North Gross Street, police said.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet, and no weapon has been found in connection to the shooting.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As of Thursday night, at least 358 people had been killed in the city so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years in the past 16 years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us