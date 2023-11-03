Man shot multiple times, killed in West Philly, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia Friday evening, according to police.

A man in his late twenties was shot multiple times throughout his body just after 7 p.m. on the 300 block of North Gross Street, police said.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made yet, and no weapon has been found in connection to the shooting.

As of Thursday night, at least 358 people had been killed in the city so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years in the past 16 years.