Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on Broad Street

Police in the city's Logan neighborhood were investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night after a man was gunned down along Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Friday along the 5100 block of Broad Street, where a man -- who has not yet been identified by law enforcement officials -- died after being shot multiple times throughout his body.

Officers who found the individual ensured that he was taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where, he was pronounced at about 10:12 p.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has yet been made in this incident, but police said, an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.