Crime and Courts

Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times on Broad Street

A 36-year-old man was killed after being shot several times throughout his body in the city's Logan neighborhood on Friday evening

By Hayden Mitman

police cars at the scene of a deadly shooting on Broad Street in Philadelphia.
NBC10

Police in the city's Logan neighborhood were investigating a deadly shooting on Friday night after a man was gunned down along Broad Street in the city's Logan neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Friday along the 5100 block of Broad Street, where a man -- who has not yet been identified by law enforcement officials -- died after being shot multiple times throughout his body.

Officers who found the individual ensured that he was taken immediately to a nearby hospital, where, he was pronounced at about 10:12 p.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has yet been made in this incident, but police said, an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Crime and Courts 14 mins ago

15-Year-Old Girl Walks Into Hospital After Being Shot 3 Times

South Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Crowd of Hundreds Causes Concern in South Philly

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us