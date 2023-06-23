Man dead after shooting in Kensington

A man is dead after a shooting in Kensington, a neighborhood in Philadelphia, Friday afternoon.

At 6:10 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Ontario Street, a 30-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m., according to the police.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

There have been no arrests in this incident and there is no further information from officials at this time.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.