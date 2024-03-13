Man dead after he was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in Northeast Philly, police say

Police are investigating after a man has died after being found on a highway bleeding in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. police received a call for a person shot on the highway at Algon and Longshore avenues, according to the police.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man bleeding heavily from his neck. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:58 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police said the victim, who appeared to be an adult in his late teens or early 20s, had a gunshot wound to the neck.

At this time officials have not identified the victim.

Small said there was a large amount of blood at the scene that led police into a basement apartment on the 6800 block of Algon Avenue.

That is where the shooting is believed to have taken place, according to police.

There is no motive at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.