Man charged with attacking, punching woman on Schuylkill River Trail in Philly

Davine Butler, 24, was arrested and charged with attacking and punching a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 2024

By David Chang and Emily Rose Grassi

Police identified and announced charges against the man accused of attacking a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia last week.

The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of South Schuylkill River Trail. A 56-year-old woman was slammed to the ground by a man -- later identified as 24-year-old Davine Butler -- who punched her several times, investigators said. Police were flagged down to the scene of the attack and the responding officers arrested Butler, according to officials.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Butler is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft-unlawful taking, simple assault and other related offenses, police announced on Monday. Online court records don’t list the name of a public defender who could speak on his behalf.

