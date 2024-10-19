Philadelphia

Woman attacked, punched on Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia on Friday morning

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A woman was attacked on the Schuylkill River Trail on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The 56-year-old woman was attacked by a man in his mid-twenties around 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 on the 400 block of South Schuylkill River Trail, police said.

The suspect slammed the woman to the ground before punching her several times, according to officials.

Officers were flagged down near the South Street ramp to help the woman, police explained. The suspect was immediately arrested.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries, according to officials.

