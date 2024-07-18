Philadelphia

Man charged in deadly 2023 shooting in West Philly

Samir Martin, aka Samir Bembery, was arrested and charged in the murder of 22-year-old Ryan Latimore in West Philly on July 21, 2023

By David Chang

Getty Images

An arrest was made in a deadly shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia nearly a year ago.

Samir Martin, also known as Samir Bembery, was arrested along the 5700 block of Dunlap Street early Thursday morning. Martin, 31, was taken into custody and will be charged with murder, violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses.

Martin’s arrest was in connection to the murder of Ryan Latimore.

Latimore, 22, was on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue back on July 21, 2023, when he was shot multiple times in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While Martin is in custody, police have not yet revealed a motive in the deadly shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

