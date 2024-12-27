Man charged with arson, attempted murder after fire spreads through Allentown homes 

Criminal charges have been filed against a man after a massive fire spread through rowhomes in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The three-alarm fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 along the 700 block of Cedar Street and spread to multiple homes. Large flames rose from the roof of one of the homes, and black smoke billowed throughout the area.

Nearly 30 firefighters responded to the fire and eventually got the flames under control. Two residents were taken to the hospital and one of the victims is possibly in critical condition, officials said. Three firefighters were also taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Santos Mota-Ramirez, 60, of Allentown, was charged Friday for his alleged role in the fire. According to court documents, he was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with attempts to cause injury, three counts of aggravated arson with bodily injury, causing a catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Court documents state that Ramirez attempted to cause the death of two people: Nohemi Guzman-De Santos and Niovel Lopez-Gutierrez.

The court documents also indicate that Ramirez attempted to stab Guzman-De Santos before starting the fire.

Several families were displaced due to the fire. Neighbors told NBC10 they helped supply clothes and socks to some displaced residents with children.