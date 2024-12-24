Man arrested after police find remains of missing Delaware woman in Maryland

A man was arrested after police found the dismembered remains of a missing Delaware woman in Maryland.

The investigation began on Friday, Dec. 20, around 10:15 p.m. when New Castle County Police responded to the 2700 block of Stone Place in the Village of Kent Apartments in Newark, Delaware. The boss of 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki had contacted police after she failed to report to work for several days.

Police searched through Nyariki’s apartment but were unable to find her. During the investigation, they uncovered several suspicious circumstances that made them concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

After they were unable to contact her, police issued a Gold Alert. Investigators then identified 32-year-old Nobert Matara as a person of interest in Nyariki’s disappearance.

With help from Aberdeen Police, investigators found Matara and his vehicle on the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen, Maryland. They then found Nyariki’s dismembered remains in his vehicle, according to investigators.

Matara was arrested and is currently being held in Maryland where he is awaiting extradition to Delaware. Once transferred, he’ll be arraigned on the charge of first-degree murder.

Police said they may file additional charges against Matara as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Detective Adam Holubinka at (302) 395-8254 or email him at Adam.Holubinka@newcastlede.gov. You can also call the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at (302) 573-2800. You can also leave a tip by calling the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submit a tip online on the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.