A Delaware man faces charges nearly a year after a 5-year-old girl died from fentanyl and cocaine exposure.

On July 11, 2023, shortly before 6 a.m., a 911 call was made from a home on Palace Avenue in Claymont, Delaware, reporting an unconscious 5-year-old girl.

New Castle County police and medics responded to the home to provide aid to the girl who was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the girl died from fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Investigators later determined 28-year-old Keith Bulloch of Claymont, Delaware, was responsible for the girl’s death. On June 11, 2024, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bulloch. Detectives located and captured him after chasing him on foot, investigators said.

Bulloch was transported to the New Castle County Police headquarters and charged with murder by abuse or neglect and resisting arrest.

Bulloch was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $1 million cash bail. Investigators have not revealed Bulloch’s relationship to the child.