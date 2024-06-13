Delaware

Man charged after girl, 5, dies from fentanyl, cocaine exposure, police say

Keith Bulloch, 28, of Claymont, Delaware, is charged in the death of a 5-year-old girl who was exposed to fentanyl and cocaine, police say

By David Chang

NBCDFW.com

A Delaware man faces charges nearly a year after a 5-year-old girl died from fentanyl and cocaine exposure.

On July 11, 2023, shortly before 6 a.m., a 911 call was made from a home on Palace Avenue in Claymont, Delaware, reporting an unconscious 5-year-old girl.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

New Castle County police and medics responded to the home to provide aid to the girl who was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the girl died from fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Investigators later determined 28-year-old Keith Bulloch of Claymont, Delaware, was responsible for the girl’s death. On June 11, 2024, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office and detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bulloch. Detectives located and captured him after chasing him on foot, investigators said.

Bulloch was transported to the New Castle County Police headquarters and charged with murder by abuse or neglect and resisting arrest.

Bulloch was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $1 million cash bail. Investigators have not revealed Bulloch’s relationship to the child.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us