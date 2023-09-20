Man charged after fatal hit-and-run and trying to disarm a police officer in Newark

A 31-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter and multiple other charges after hitting a pedestrian with his car and then resisting arrest on February 1 in Newark, Delaware.

Robert Hagerty of Newark was indicted on September 14, for the following charges: manslaughter, driving under the influence and criminal mischief, according to the New Castle County police.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 7:31 a.m. police were called to the Hitchens Farm community for a pedestrian hit by a car, police said.

When officers arrived they learned that a gray Subaru had struck a 69-year-old man who was walking along Verbena Drive. The driver, later identified as Hagerty, continued driving after hitting the man and collided with a tree, according to the police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hagerty sustained injuries during the crash and was transported to the hospital for treatment. While at the hospital Hagerty attempted to disarm a police officer and was charged with attempting to remove a firearm from a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempted escape, police said.

Hagerty’s bail has been set at $40,000.