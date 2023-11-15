Center City Philadelphia

Man beaten, dragged down stairs, in Center City SEPTA station robbery caught on camera

A 51-year-old man can be seen being beaten -- and dragged down the steps of a Market Street SEPTA platform -- while being robbed in surveillance video shared by police

By Hayden Mitman

Telemundo

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after a man was beaten and robbed in surveillance video that has been shared by law enforcement officials.

Online, police shared video of an assault that happened at the SEPTA station, located at 1500 Market Street in Center City on Nov. 9.

According to police, at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 9, a 51-year-old male, was assaulted by an unknown man on the SEPTA platform.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As can be seen in the video, the assailant grabbed the hood on the victim's coat and dragged him down a set of stairs during the incident.

Léelo en español aquí.

In this incident, officials said, the attacker and several other individuals assaulted the victim and took a cell phone and his money.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Old City 4 hours ago

Suspected car thief rescued after jumping in Delaware River in Old City

Bucks County 3 mins ago

Bucks Co. parents debate hefty superintendent payout, controversial transgender sports ban

Police described the wanted attacker as a Black man, with a beard and a mustache, who was wearing a blue knit hat and all dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to submit a tip via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously here.

This article tagged under:

Center City Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us