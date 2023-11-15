Man beaten, dragged down stairs, in Center City SEPTA station robbery caught on camera

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public after a man was beaten and robbed in surveillance video that has been shared by law enforcement officials.

Online, police shared video of an assault that happened at the SEPTA station, located at 1500 Market Street in Center City on Nov. 9.

According to police, at about 5 a.m. on Nov. 9, a 51-year-old male, was assaulted by an unknown man on the SEPTA platform.

As can be seen in the video, the assailant grabbed the hood on the victim's coat and dragged him down a set of stairs during the incident.

In this incident, officials said, the attacker and several other individuals assaulted the victim and took a cell phone and his money.

Police described the wanted attacker as a Black man, with a beard and a mustache, who was wearing a blue knit hat and all dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have information on this individual is asked to submit a tip via call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent anonymously here.