Police Arrest Man, Remove 5 Kids After Barricade at Philly Home

Police arrested a man and are safely removing five children following a barricade situation at a Philadelphia home.

Police and DHS arrived at a home on the 4500 block of North 19th Street at 1:59 p.m. Monday to remove five children from the premises when they were met by a 48-year-old man who allegedly refused to let them inside.

A barricade situation was declared at 3:08 p.m. Police set up a staging area outside the home.

Around 5 p.m., police arrested the man and are safely removing the five children from the home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.