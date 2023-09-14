A man was arrested and charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash that left the daughter of a Sharon Hill police officer dead, the Delaware County District Attorney's office said Thursday.

Domair Brown of Sharon Hill was taken into custody on Thursday after Philadelphia police identified him as the suspect wanted for the death of 27-year-old Ashley McLean-Gaylor of Glenolden, Pennsylvania.

Brown, 31, is facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and tampering with evidence.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood.

Police reported that McLean-Gaylor was exiting a vehicle and stepped out into oncoming traffic. That was when she was struck by another vehicle that initially stopped but then fled the scene.

She is survived by her two daughters, her fiancé, her father and her mother, who is a longtime Folcroft Borough Police Officer.