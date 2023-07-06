BERKS COUNTY

Man arrested for beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old son to death

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The U.S.Marshals took Charles Acosta into custody for the slaying of a 2-year-old back in May in Berks County, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Acosta, 25, is being charged with murder of the first and second degree, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children, officials said.

On Friday, May 5, a 2-year-old boy was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Berks County, Pennsylvania, with life threatening injuries, police said.

The child had to be flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for more advanced critical care, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the boy’s death revealed, through the autopsy, that he suffered from several internal injuries and head trauma. The boy’s death was determined to be a homicide, according to police.

The criminal investigation revealed that prior to being taken to the hospital the boy was in the care of Acosta, who was in a relationship with the boy’s mother and was watching him and his siblings.

On Thursday, May 4, Acosta called the child’s mother and expressed concern over the child’s medical condition, asking her to return home. When the mother returned she found her child in extreme medical distress and immediately took him to the hospital with Acosta.

Investigators determined that between 9 p.m. on May 4 and 12:52 a.m. on May 5, Acosta intentionally or recklessly caused bodily harm to the boy, causing his death.

Acosta was charged on July 5 and is being held in Berks County where he awaits his arraignment.

