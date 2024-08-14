Man arrested in death of Reading woman shot while she slept

Police officials in Reading, in Berks County, have arrested a 32-year-old man just over a year after he, allegedly, fired the shot that killed a 58-year-old woman as she slept.

According to police, on Tuesday, at about 3 p.m., officials apprehended Jeremiah Santiago, 32, along the 900 block of Penn Street in Reading following a investigation into the death of 58-year-old Tina Grier.

Grier, officials said, was shot and killed on Aug. 3, 2024, at about 11:30 p.m., as she slept in the front bedroom of her apartment located along South 10th Street in Reading.

Police officials said that Grier was shot in the face and died on Oct. 31, 2023 of the injuries she sustained in the incident.

Léelo en español aquí

An investigation into the incident, officials said, found that Grier had been shot by a bullet that was fired from outside of her home and, police believe, Santiago was the man who fired the gun that evening.

He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, police officials said.

Police officials said he is currently in custody in the Berks County prison.

Anyone with additional information relative to this incident is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at1-877-373-9913.