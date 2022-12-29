Man Armed With Gun Barricades Self Inside North Philadelphia Home

A man has barricaded himself inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia, police say.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appears to be located in the middle of the block.

Philadelphia Police say that a male armed with a rifle fled on foot when seen by officers, and that he ran into the home on 18th Street. It was declared a barricade situation shortly before 9 a.m. and SWAT officers are on site, according to police.

