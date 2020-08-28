atlantic city

Man Admits Killing Brother at Atlantic City Casino Hotel

Harrah's Casino as seen in Atlantic City on Feb. 22, 2019
Wayne Parry/AP

A Philadelphia man who fatally beat his younger brother in an Atlantic City casino hotel room last year has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

John Villante, 39, entered his plea Thursday, according to Atlantic County prosecutors. He's scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26.

Villante's younger brother, Joseph, was found May 28 in a hotel room at Harrah’s casino. An autopsy determined the 32-year-old Philadelphia man died from numerous injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators also found defensive wounds on the victim’s hands.

Villante was arrested two days later in Philadelphia. At that time, he denied any involvement in the death, telling police his brother must have fallen in the shower.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack.

