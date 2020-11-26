Philadelphia police arrested a man accused of stalking and harassing women in Old City in separate incidents.

Steve Ditty, 32, is charged with stalking, simple assault and harassment.

On Nov. 12, Ditty approached a woman on 9th and South streets and tried to speak with her, investigators said. He then allegedly followed her as she jogged away but stopped after a bystander yelled at him.

Ditty allegedly approached a different woman on Nov. 14. He asked her if he could use her phone but she declined, investigators said. Ditty refused to leave the woman alone despite her telling him repeatedly to do so, according to police. Ditty allegedly made unwanted physical contact with the woman and continued to follow her as she walked away.

On Nov. 23, Ditty approached the same woman he had harassed back on Nov. 12, investigators said. This time, Ditty spotted her on 3rd and Arch streets and once again tried to speak to her. After seeing posts on social media from other women describing similar incidents with Ditty, the woman reported him to Philadelphia police.

Ditty had been incarcerated for ten months for a similar offense and his most recent arrest violated his probation, the Philadelphia District’s Attorney’s Office said.

Officials continue to investigate several reported incidents Ditty was allegedly involved in over the past month and more charges are possible. If you were a victim of DItty or know someone who was, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.