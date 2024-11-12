Man accused of robbing woman, 94, inside Philly Rite Aid

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s Elder Justice Unit (EJU) announced charges against a man accused of robbing an elderly woman in a pharmacy in the city’s Germantown neighborhood last month.

On Oct. 18, 2024, Janhyi Boyd, 20, entered a Rite Aid on the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue and approached a 94-year-old woman who was waiting for her prescription to be filled out at the pharmacy, investigators said.

Boyd allegedly grabbed the woman’s purse and tried to yank it from her. The woman held on and Boyd dragged her across the floor as an envelope with cash spilled out from the purse, according to investigators.

Boyd grabbed $42 from the envelope but was captured by responding police officers as he tried to run away, officials said.

Boyd was arrested at the scene. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, the EJU announced Boyd was charged with robbery, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and evading arrest.

"I want residents to know that our Elder Justice Unit is committed to holding accountable defendants who prey upon some of our city's most vulnerable," said District Attorney Larry Krasner. "Assistant District Attorney Alex Blumenthal, who supervises the EJU, will prosecute this case and ensure that Mr. Boyd is held accountable for assaulting and taking advantage of this 94-year-old woman."

Blumenthal advised that anyone who witnesses or knows about dangerous crime committed against the elderly in Philadelphia should call 911 or the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team Hotline at 215-686-5710.

Online court records don’t list any legal representation who could speak on Boyd’s behalf.