Making the Switch: DTV Test Monday

The digital switch you've been hearing about will happen in a little more than a month, and if you're not ready, your TV won't work.

We have been talking about this for more than a year. Here are the basics:

Starting February 17, TV stations will go digital. If you have cable, Fios or satellite, your provider will take care of the switch. You don't have to do anything.

If you get your TV over the air using rabbit ears or an antenna, you'll have to act.

The best way to see if you’re ready for the switch?-- Monday’s DTV test!

Monday at 5:45pm, NBC 10 will perform a test. At that moment, we will make the switch to digital and if you lose our signal, you’ll know you have some things to do to ensure your TV works next month.

And if you have DTV questions, the Call 10 Phone Bank is here to help. We will have DTV experts on-hand to answer all of your questions Monday from 4pm-6:30pm. Just call 877-NBC-WCAU.

