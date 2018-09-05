Lucy Bustamante Lucy Bustamante is a morning news anchor for NBC10 and breaking news anchor for Telemundo 62

Lucy Bustamante is a morning news anchor for NBC10 and breaking news anchor for Telemundo 62. You can watch her live reports weekday mornings from 4 to 5:30 a.m. on NBC10 and from 6 to 7 a.m. on Telemundo62.

Fluent in Spanish, Lucy is the daughter of Cuban refugees who migrated to the U.S. in 1969. Born and raised in New Orleans, Lucy’s bilingual reporting and anchoring skills will be utilized on NBC10 and Telemundo62.

“I’m excited to work in such a vibrant city,” said Lucy. “The pride Philadelphians feel for their home is evident and I can’t wait to start telling the stories of this historic and diverse community.”

As a teenager, Lucy spent time volunteering in the region. “In high school, I spent weeks visiting a local convent in Radnor Township, Delaware County which served as a nursing home for the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. It was part of my school’s service mission and one of the best high school memories. Philadelphia won my heart early.”

Prior to joining NBC10, Lucy served as the weekday morning and Noon anchor at WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Virginia. At the same time, she also served as a daily weekday morning news anchor for La Selecta 103.3 at WVXX-FM, a Spanish language radio station. Prior to that, she served as an evening anchor for WWL-TV in New Orleans.

Lucy has received several awards for her work in broadcast television, including an Associated Press award for best anchor in 2015, three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for breaking news, and a Peabody Award for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Loyola University.

Lucy is passionate about serving the Hispanic community and military families. She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and has been involved with the Naval Officers Spouses Club which advocates on behalf of military families and has mentored spouses on their career paths while living a devoted military life.

Lucy lives in the Graduate Hospital area of Philadelphia with her husband and four young children.

Connect with Lucy!

Twitter: @LBustamanteNBC

Instagram: lucy_bustamante_news

Facebook: Lucy Bustamante