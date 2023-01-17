Lower Merion Police Release Video of Traffic Stop and Taser Incident

What to Know Lower Merion Police released video of an officer using a Taser on a woman during a traffic stop, saying he was justified in his use of force while also stating he didn't follow best practices when he initially approached the vehicle.

A Lower Merion police officer was justified in using a Taser on a woman during a traffic stop earlier this month but did not follow best practices when he initially approached her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

Lower Merion Police officials made the announcement Tuesday while also revealing video of the encounter which has prompted calls for the department to change their use of force policy.

On January 8, Lower Merion Police conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Chaine Jordan near the intersection of Conshohocken State and Rock Hill roads.

Police said Jordan had been following a vehicle too closely on Conshohocken State Road.

Jordan stopped briefly as police approached her but continued driving, investigators said. The officers pursued her into a nearby Wawa store on Rock Hill Road. Police said Jordan refused to listen to their commands and get out of the car while demanding she speak with a supervisor.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Lower Merion Police released body camera footage of the traffic stop and the officer using a Taser on Jordan.

Lower Merion Police Superintendent Mike McGrath said Jordan was uncooperative and agitated during the traffic stop and that the use of force was justified.

Police said they then took Jordan to the hospital where she was later released and that “no injuries were reported” to anyone involved in the incident. Jordan, who police said was driving on a suspended license, was later charged with fleeing and eluding and other related offenses.

While Lower Merion Police officials said it was a legal use of force, they also said the officer who used the Taser on Jordan didn’t use his training correctly when he initially approached her vehicle. Officials said he didn’t wait for backup, didn’t sync his body camera with his squad car and denied Jordan’s request for a supervisor.

“We want to make it clear and to be transparent,” McGrath said. “We can sometimes fail. Our officers are human.”

Jordan’s attorney, Nadeem Bezar, told NBC10 his client was on her way to the hospital with her sick uncle in the backseat of the car at the time which is why she could have been following another vehicle too closely.

“Does she become a little upset and hysterical? Sure,” Bezar said. “Four police officers roll up on me with a gun drawn, you better believe I’m going to get uncomfortable.”

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene after Jordan claimed she was taking her passenger to the hospital. That passenger declined any medical assistance, according to police.

Police also said they found oxycodone in Jordan’s car.

“I guess we’re at a day and age where an inhaler, an inhaler and prescription medication become drug paraphernalia,” Bezar said. “Talk about needing just to say you’re sorry.”

Video of the incident that made the rounds on social media prompted outrage from the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) who called for Lower Merion Police to change their use of force policy, stating that there are racial disparities in traffic stops.

“The PLBC has been working on legislation to curb police violence during traffic stops, such as reducing pretextual traffic stops and tracking racial profiling and related disparities,” a PLBC spokesperson wrote. “Black drivers are more likely to be asked to step out of the car, more likely to have their car searched, more likely to be given a citation or violation, more likely to be detained and, unfortunately, more likely to have a violent encounter with the police as seen in this video.”

Pennsylvania State Rep. Donna Bullock (D-195), who is also a PLBC Chairperson, told NBC10 she is pushing for the state to pass legislation on releasing data on traffic stops.

“What we know is that in our community, we’re often advised to pull over to a place that’s public,” Bullock said. “Well-lit and I believe she intended to do that.”

The officer who used the Taser on Jordan is currently on desk duty. Lower Merion Police have not revealed whether or not he will face any disciplinary actions.