Woman, 19, stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend in Bucks County, officials say

A 19-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Bucks County, officials said.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and Lower Makefield Township Police Chief Kenneth D. Coluzzi revealed more details on the death of Jaden Battista and the arrest of her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Trevor Weigel, during a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

On Friday, Feb. 16, around 2:45 p.m., Lower Makefield Police responded to a reported disturbance on Waterford Road. When they arrived, they found Weigel stabbing Battista, according to investigators.

Battista was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Police said Weigel fled the scene and was chased by responding officers. During the chase, Weigel stabbed himself, according to investigators. The officers then used a Taser on Weigel and captured him.

“Yeah, our officers were here very quickly and the first officer who observed the assault in progress, he immediately rendered aid to her," Lower Makefield Township Police Captain Jason Braim said. "And the second responding officers actually saw the suspect running and were able to give chase and engage him quickly and take him into custody. The whole incident lasted two minutes. You know, it was that fast.”

Weigel was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery while being guarded by police. Investigators said they processed three separate crime scenes in relation to the incident.

Investigators said Weigel and Battista had dated for about two months but ended the relationship about two months ago.

“Things can happen anywhere at any time,” Lower Makefield Township Police Deputy Chief Bob Lewis said. “This appears to be a domestic related incident and as you know domestic related incidents sometimes become violent and they can become violent anywhere.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.