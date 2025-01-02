It was a mystery for the new year in one Philadelphia neighborhood.

A woman in Roxborough did everything she could to reunite a stuffed animal with its owner.

Mary Ann McGruddy said that she feared the bunny has a special meaning for a child and understands that almost every kid has that one toy they couldn't live without.

McGruddy kept the bunny sitting in the window of her house hopeful someone will recognize their friend.

"He's peeking out," she said. "Somebody is going to see him and know who he belongs to."

As the neighborhood started to celebrate the new year and welcome 2025, McGruddy found the toy on the road outside of her home on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

McGruddy lives across the street from the Hilltown Tavern on Roxborough Avenue in Roxborough. She posted a photo of the bunny at the bar hoping to get more attention to the search.

"If my son lost his favorite stuffed toy I don't know if he'd ever recover," she explained.

McGruddy took to social media to let the world know of her discovery and where to find him.

After just one day, the bunny got to go home to its family. The father of a little girl stopped by McGruddy's home to pick up their lost friend.

Having a special bond with a toy or blanket as a child is something most of us can relate to and thankfully this bunny found its way home.