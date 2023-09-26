Driver found shot in head inside running car in Philly's Graduate Hospital neighborhood

Philadelphia police found a driver bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head slumped over behind the wheel of his running car in Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood late Monday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired around 17th and South streets around 11:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The driver was slumped in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, he was unresponsive, bleeding heavily," Small said.

Medics and police got the unconscious man out of the parked Toyota Prius and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was being treated, Small said. He was in "very critical condition" and it was unclear if the man would survive.

"We believe the shot was fired from inside that vehicle," Small said.

The engine of the Prius was still running, Small said. On the backseat was a evidence that a single gunshot was fired from the back passenger side.

There were no bullet holes in any of the doors or windows of the car.

Surveillance video in the area shows who police believe could be the shooter.

"At least one of the cameras recorded a male exiting the passenger side rear seat, through the passenger side door after the shooting," Small said.

That man -- dressed in all black with a black hood pulled over his head -- is then seen fleeing on foot westbound on South Street, Small said.

"We believe that may have been the shooter who exited the rear passenger side door," Small said.

Police didn't have a motive for the shooting.