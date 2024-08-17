Philadelphia

3 wanted for stealing license plate off of parked Philadelphia Police Department car

The marked Philadelphia Police Department vehicle was parked on the 100 block of North 13 Street early on Friday morning

By Emily Rose Grassi

Philadelphia Police Department

Three people are wanted for stealing the license plate off of a police car, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The suspects were caught on camera on the 100 block of North 13th Street on Friday, Aug. 16 around 2:15 a.m. taking the license plate off of a marked Philadelphia Police Department vehicle that was parked, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The group was seen driving in a silver-colored four-door Acura with tinted windows with New Jersey tags, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

One suspect is described as a thin man who was wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and red sneakers, according to police.

A second suspect is described as a man wearing a black hat with a white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, police said.

The third suspect is a thin female with long brown hair who was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey

Swimmers beware: Rip current warning in effect at Jersey Shore beaches this weekend

Back to school

It's Back-to-School Season! See where teachers and families can get freebies and big discounts

If you have any information, please contact Detective Andracchio of the Central Detectives Division of the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also leave tips anonymously by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us