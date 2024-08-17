Three people are wanted for stealing the license plate off of a police car, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The suspects were caught on camera on the 100 block of North 13th Street on Friday, Aug. 16 around 2:15 a.m. taking the license plate off of a marked Philadelphia Police Department vehicle that was parked, officials said.

The group was seen driving in a silver-colored four-door Acura with tinted windows with New Jersey tags, police said.

One suspect is described as a thin man who was wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and red sneakers, according to police.

A second suspect is described as a man wearing a black hat with a white t-shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, police said.

The third suspect is a thin female with long brown hair who was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Andracchio of the Central Detectives Division of the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-3093/3094.

You can also leave tips anonymously by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).