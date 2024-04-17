New ordinance allows restaurants, breweries in Lewes, Delaware to play ambient outdoor music

Turn up the music, but not too loudly.

In Lewes, Delaware, a new ordinance is allowing restaurants and breweries to apply for a permit to play soft, ambient music on their outdoor patios and decks.

City Council had just approved a 3-year trial run, but officials could vote to expand it afterward.

Officials hope it boosts businesses in the area, but the idea is getting mixed reviews.

"I don't really understand really why we need outside music," Lewes resident Pamela Weller said. "Frankly, I'm kind of annoyed by inside music sometimes if it gets too loud."

"Depending on what type of music that they choose, you know," business owner Michelle Buckler added. "But I think, elevator music kind of stuff, absolutely, I think it would be an asset."

This new ordinance has a couple of rules. Officials said music can only be played between 11:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and can't be louder than 65 decibels, which is about as loud as a normal conversation.

So what does 65 decibels sound like? We have an example below.