Bobby Rydell

Legendary Singer and Philly Native Bobby Rydell Dies at 79

Rydell died Tuesday morning, according to his friend and iconic Philly DJ Jerry Blavat. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

By David Chang

  Legendary singer and Philly native Bobby Rydell has died at the age of 79, according to his friend and iconic Philly DJ Jerry Blavat.
  • During his legendary music career, Rydell had 34 Top 40 hits on the US Billboard, including “Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love,” and “Wildwood Days.” In all, he sold over 25 million records.
  • A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Legendary singer and Philly native Bobby Rydell has died at the age of 79. 

Rydell died Tuesday morning, according to his friend and iconic Philly DJ Jerry Blavat. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. 

Born in Philadelphia in 1942, Rydell first began performing at the age of 9 as a drummer. At the age of 19, he was the youngest person to ever headline the Copacabana nightclub in New York. 

Rydell established himself as a star and teen idol in the 1950s. During his legendary music career, he had 34 Top 40 hits on the US Billboard, including “Volare,” “Wild One,” “We Got Love,” and “Wildwood Days.” In all, he sold over 25 million records. 

Rydell was also an actor, starring in the iconic film “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1963.

In a tribute to Rydell and his influential career, the high school where the musical and film “Grease” took place was named “Rydell High.” 

In 1995, Rydell was honored by his hometown of Philadelphia when the street he was born on was renamed “Bobby Rydell Boulevard.” Wildwood, New Jersey, also named a street after Rydell in reference to his hit song “Wildwood Days.” 

Learn more about Rydell’s life and legendary career here. 

