Leaders in Pa., NJ, Del. honor former President Jimmy Carter after his death

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100.

Carter, who was also a distinguished Naval officer, author and humanitarian, passed away Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia.

Tributes for the longest-lived American president in U.S. history have poured in from leaders across the nation, including politicians in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Take a look at the local reactions below:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Shapiro ordered U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of former President Carter.

The flags will remain lowered to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. Gov. Shapiro invited all Pennsylvanians to participate in the tribute.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker

Mayor Parker posted a statement on Carter's death on the social media platform X.

After a lifetime of service to our country, in the @USNavy, as Governor of Georgia, as President of the United States, and then as a champion of peace, democracy and other causes, Jimmy Carter has transitioned at last.



Jimmy Carter was one of the foremost advocates of affordable… — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) December 29, 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Murphy released the following statement on Carter's death:

"President Jimmy Carter was a man whose tremendous faith was equaled by his sense of moral courage and purpose. He saw a nation scarred by Watergate and sought to heal its wounds and restore its faith. He saw the promise for peace in the Middle East and took the first steps toward that elusive goal, including personally brokering a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. He saw a world imperiled by the threat of nuclear war and endeavored to protect it.



"In addition to his accomplishments in public office, it is what President Carter did when he did not have an official title that has solidified his place among our nation’s greatest citizens. He served in the United States Navy with distinction. And he committed his life after the White House to charitable endeavors large and small to better our world – to promote peace, to fight disease, and to house the homeless, among so much else.



"We pray that, in rest, President Carter will be reunited with his beloved wife Rosalynn. And we are sending our prayers, as well, to their children Jack, James II, Donnel, and Amy, along with their families, and all who had the pleasure of knowing President Carter through the years.

"In his youth, few probably ever fathomed the lasting imprint this son of Plains, Georgia would leave on the world. He proved that good people, wanting nothing more than to do good, can excel in politics and life. And, as he leaves us, we are forever grateful."

Delaware Governor John Carney

“Today, Tracey and I learned the sad news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”

Pennsylvania House Democrats

Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders issued the following statement on Carter's death:

“President Carter dedicated his life to serving the American people, from his time as a submariner in the nuclear navy to fighting for equality and civil rights as a Georgia state senator and then as governor.

“As president, he guided the nation past the dark memory of Watergate. Here in Pennsylvania, he was a steady, calming voice during the Three Mile Island crisis. Always an engineer, he was among the first to identify and advance renewable energy policies that, had they been maintained, could have changed the world we live in today.

“After his presidency, he became a world leader once again in the arena of human rights and democracy, for which he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, and for decades, he was the face—and the man swinging the hammer—for Habitat for Humanity.

“Please join us in keeping former President Carter’s loved ones in your prayers as our nation mourns together.”

U.S. Senator Tom Carper

Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement on Carter's death:

“President Carter was a man of unquestionable honor and integrity. From his time as a Navy midshipman to his years providing leadership from the White House, his life was defined by service. I know his legacy will live on with the good and necessary work of The Carter Center. President Carter lived an exceptional life, and our nation is better off because of his exemplary service. Martha and I are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.“